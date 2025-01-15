'Building blocks' by Sriprakash Nadadhur Sridharan: a practical guide to universal leadership

KOCHI: Books on leadership, entrepreneurial insight or betterment of any other aspect of personhood now housed in the ‘self-help’ category, enjoy a sort of unhindered proliferation especially in the Indian market. Their reach seems to border on omnipresence, and their sales are spoken for by the pomp with which they adorn the main desks of any bookshop.

Sriprakash Nadadhur Sridharan’s Building Blocks is one of the latest additions to this burgeoning pile, trying to impress upon the reader that ‘all of us can be leaders’.

Like many who try their hand at making inroads into this genre, Sridharan has been a tried and tested entrepreneur. The founder of Prajna Consulting, a boutique consulting firm, he has over two decades of experience in business development, consulting, and marketing. In his own words, he lists two instances of significance that prompted him to write a book, after years of experience outside anything remotely situative of writing, much less publishing.

“There are two instances that deeply impacted me,” Sridharan states, continuing: “My interaction with S Srinivasan, former head of leasing, Sundaram Finance – he spent quality time with us (me and couple others) during our summer internship and taught us on varied subjects. What he made me realise was, ‘A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle, it only spreads the light.’ It made me dump my insecurity especially with respect to sharing knowledge.”