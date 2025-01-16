15-yr-old boy dies after falling from 26th floor of apartment building

KOCHI: A 15-year-old boy died after falling from the 26th floor of an apartment in Tripunithura on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3.30pm, and a staffer at the building found the body and alerted the police.

While the incident happened, only his younger sister was present in their flat.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the boy jumped from the balcony. Based on accounts from his parents and relatives, he was active and cheerful. Hill Palace Station House Officer Ananda Babu K B said the boy had recently shifted school after being involved in a fight.

“Two days ago, he was also involved in a conflict with some students at his new school. Following this, the school authorities called his parents for a meeting. Minutes before the incident, the boy’s father was returning from the school after attending the meeting.

While on the way, he called home, but his daughter answered the phone. He asked her to pass the phone to the boy, who was then standing on the balcony. However, the boy told her he would call back later. Shortly afterward, his father tried calling him directly on his mobile phone, only to find it switched off,” the officer said.