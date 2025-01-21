‘Assault’ of Koothattukulam councillor: Four CPM activists held

KOCHI: Four CPM activists were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged assault and abduction of Kala Raju, a CPM councillor with Koothattukulam municipality. The arrests of Arun Mohan, 40; Tony Baby, 34; Prince Varghese, 42; and Sajith Abraham, 40, came amid allegations that police were aiding the ruling party and had initially failed to take action against suspects.

“We have arrested four CPM activists in connection with the Koothattukulam incident, where the councillor was kidnapped. The suspects, who were also named in the list of identifiable persons, were apprehended based on CCTV footage and a detailed investigation,” said Vincent Joseph, SHO of the Koothattukulam station. The arrests were officially recorded and the suspects were produced in court on Tuesday morning, he added.

Probe team rejig

Amid accusations of police complicity in the alleged attack on CPM councillor Kala Raju, the Muvattupuzha DySP was removed from his responsibility in-charge of the investigation. P M Baiju has been replaced by Aluva DySP T R Rajesh. The action followed Ernakulam district police chief Vaibhav Saxena’s request for detailed reports from the additional SP and special branch DySP on the incident. Police sources indicated that further action against additional officials would depend on the findings of these reports.

Meanwhile, Koothattukulam police have registered four separate cases in connection with the incident. However, no arrests have been made.