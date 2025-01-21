From source of water to symbol of unity in Kochi

KOCHI: A hundred years ago, an entire locality in Ernakulam depended on a well to have access to clean water. This well, located at Kinar Junction, still stands proudly on the busy Tripunithura-Vaikom road. Behind it lies a story of community and history that spans nearly a century.

The word ‘kinar’ translates to ‘well’ in Malayalam, and fittingly, the junction takes its name from this ancient well, located near the Tharamekkavu Temple. The nearby bus stop, once named after the temple, has long been known as ‘Kinar Stop.’

“The junction got its name from the source of life in the area, the ‘well.’ It was a time when water was a precious commodity and piped water systems had not yet been established,” says Arjunan B, a long-time resident and counsellor.

“It reminds us of the era when communities came together to solve problems and build resources that benefited everyone. So as per history, the well was dug nearly 100 years ago as part of a public drinking water initiative,” he says.

There was a time when only half of the sturdy red brick structure was intact.

“A part of the well got destroyed after an accident. The structure was hit by a lorry and it had to be reconstructed in 1990. It got rebuilt in 2010, as part of the Tripunithura Vaikom road widening,” says Arjunan.