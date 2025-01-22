All about night-time leg numbness

KOCHI: Leg numbness during the night is a common issue caused by nerve compression or reduced blood flow. It can disrupt sleep and affect overall well-being. Physiotherapists play a vital role in identifying its root cause and providing tailored strategies for management and prevention.

Why does it occur?

From a physiotherapy viewpoint, night-time leg numbness can be attributed to:

Poor sleep posture: Prolonged pressure on nerves or improper spine alignment.

Nerve compression: Conditions like sciatica or herniated discs causing radiating numbness.

Muscle tightness: Tight muscles in the lower back, hips, or calves compress nerves.

Reduced mobility: Sedentary lifestyles lead to poor circulation.

Peripheral vascular conditions: Issues like varicose veins or peripheral artery disease (PAD) restrict blood flow.

How to manage the condition