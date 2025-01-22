Kochi to host cat show

KOCHI: For those who adore cats and can’t resist a playful meow, the Feline Club of India (FCI) is hosting a cat show on February 2 at DD Retreat, Kathrikadavu. Whether you’re a proud cat parent or simply a feline enthusiast, this event promises to be a paradise for all things cats.

“International judges would come, and cats would be evaluated on grooming, breed quality, overall health and hygiene. A free health checkup will be provided for the participating cats,” says Shadab, representative of the club.

“Currently, 5 lakh cats and 3 lakh cat parents are registered with us. Every year, we host 12 to 15 cat shows across India,” he adds.

For more details, call: +9130704436, 9922624892 or visit: felineclub.in/cat-show-kochi