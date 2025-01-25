Three-day CPM district conference from January 25

KOCHI: Featuring topical discussions, related seminars, and cultural events, the three-day CPM Ernakulam district conference begins on Saturday.

The conference will commence with flag hoisting and floral tribute at the martyrs’ memorial at the Town Hall. The inaugural session of the delegate meeting will be inaugurated by CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

In the evening, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, besides Govindan, will participate in a seminar titled ‘Central Neglect: Isn’t Kerala Part of India?’ at the conference venue. It will be followed by cultural programmes.

The trumpets for the district conference were sounded on Friday with a flagpole procession from the Pampakuda Ayyappan Martyr Memorial in Muvattupuzha to Marine Drive in Kochi. En route, the procession passed through Koothattukulam, Kolenchery, Tripunithura, and Thrikkakara. At the conclusion of the procession, Mayor Anilkumar hoisted the flag while CPM district secretary C N Mohanan lighted the ceremonial lamp.

“The energy gained from the district conference will revitalise us as we are prepared for the upcoming local self-government and legislative assembly elections. We aim to retain our five seats in the district and secure additional ones,” Mohanan said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the conferences, including those of branch committees, local committees, and area committees, being conducted successfully with minimal factional issues.

K S Arun Kumar, a district committee member, said, “The conference begins with the delegate meeting and progresses through discussions, debates, and seminars. With the conclusion of the conference and the announcement of the new committee, we will reach a new level of energy and readiness.”