Local area plan for Vyttila to be prepared by Kochi corporation soon

KOCHI: After several discussions and studies, the Kochi corporation, for the first time in the state, is set to prepare a master plan — a blueprint for the city’s development over the next 20 years.

In the first phase, the corporation will prepare a local area plan for divisions 49, 51, 52, and 53 in Vyttila.

The plan will include development projects for the water metro, mobility hub, metro station, flyover, and other open spaces.

“The move aims to ensure that the development works in the city are planned and calculated based on a blueprint as the city is becoming densely populated. The local area plan will bring a design and criteria for the optimal use of land in the area,” said Mayor M Anilkumar. The local area plan will be based on the master plan for 2019-2040.

“Through the plan, we aim to implement Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), which can help promote public transportation in the city and improve the quality of urban life. The plan will be prepared as a pilot model, with an emphasis on public facilities, pedestrian spaces, playgrounds, parks, and other amenities,” the mayor added.