Congress & BJP birds of same feather, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Furthermore, Pinarayi accused Congress leaders of engaging with communal forces while being naive about their waning power. “Despite being out of office, their internal conflicts are evident,” he said. He acknowledged the potential of the INDIA bloc’s unity but slammed the Congress for undermining it, which he argued ultimately benefits the BJP, citing Haryana and Maharashtra as pertinent examples. He urged Congress to focus on confronting the BJP rather than targeting the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Pinarayi also highlighted the welfare initiatives of the LDF government, asserting its commitment to the common people. He remarked on the transformation of general education in Kerala and said, “Our goal is to ensure there are no extremely poor families in the state, which is a testament to a government prioritising its people’s welfare.”

The event concluded with the chief minister presenting a felicitation to Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Union government. The public meeting commenced with a procession of red volunteers, arriving at the venue around 5.15 pm, followed by Pinarayi’s address starting at 6 pm after greeting party workers from an open jeep.