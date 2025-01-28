Congress & BJP birds of same feather, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Alleging that both the Congress and the Sangh Parivar are birds of the same feather, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that these political entities are similar in their promotion of communalism in the country.
Inaugurating the valedictory function of the CPM Ernakulam district conference at Marine Drive, Pinarayi equated the Sangh Parivar to Jamaat-e-Islami, arguing that both organisations aspire to establish a nation founded on communal principles. He pointed out that both groups opposed the Constitution during its drafting and emphasised that the CPM has consistently opposed communalism without deviation from its core values.
“During the national movement, the Sangh Parivar played no role. Their leaders made compromises with the British Raj, and now they seek to distort history with false narratives. The BJP continues this legacy under the RSS ideology,” Pinarayi said.
He also criticised the Congress for its role in introducing neo-liberal policies in India, suggesting that the current Modi government is intensifying these policies. “How can the Congress criticise the BJP when they laid the groundwork for the current policies?” he questioned.
Furthermore, Pinarayi accused Congress leaders of engaging with communal forces while being naive about their waning power. “Despite being out of office, their internal conflicts are evident,” he said. He acknowledged the potential of the INDIA bloc’s unity but slammed the Congress for undermining it, which he argued ultimately benefits the BJP, citing Haryana and Maharashtra as pertinent examples. He urged Congress to focus on confronting the BJP rather than targeting the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.
Pinarayi also highlighted the welfare initiatives of the LDF government, asserting its commitment to the common people. He remarked on the transformation of general education in Kerala and said, “Our goal is to ensure there are no extremely poor families in the state, which is a testament to a government prioritising its people’s welfare.”
The event concluded with the chief minister presenting a felicitation to Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Union government. The public meeting commenced with a procession of red volunteers, arriving at the venue around 5.15 pm, followed by Pinarayi’s address starting at 6 pm after greeting party workers from an open jeep.