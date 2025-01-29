Kombu artist Purushothaman Nair no more

KOCHI: Kombu artist Purushothaman Nair, 96, of Odakkali Edayakkudi house, died on Tuesday. Kombu is a wind instrument played along with percussion instruments in ‘panchavadyam’, ‘pancharimelam’ and ‘pandimelam’.

Nair has participated in percussion ensemble at Sabarimala, Thrissur Pooram, Chottanikkara, Triprayar, Ambalapuzha, Uthralikavu, Nenmara Vallangi Vela and Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa temple for eight decades.

The cremation will be held on his house premises at 11am on Wednesday. He is survived by wife Janaki Amma, son Murali, daughters Latha, Jaya, Sudha and Mini, sons-in-law Rajan, Karthikeyan, Chandran and Shaji and daughter-in-law Maya.