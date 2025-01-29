Steps on to run metro systems on solar power

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has initiated major steps, including the setting up of a solar plant on 50 acres in Kasaragod district, to harness solar energy in line with its ambitious plan to be fully energy neutral by 2030.

“We’ve to go for solar power for the Water Metro. But we’ll do it for Kochi Metro on a war footing. Sooner or later, we’ll have to run these two modern transport systems on solar energy. The sooner the better,” KMRL managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.

While KMRL is in the process of setting up a solar plant in Kasaragod, it has initiated talks to acquire 90 acres in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district.

“We’re acquiring 50 acres in Kasaragod. It has almost been finalised. We now have to entrust an agency like INKEL to implement it,” Behera said.

On getting the land, it will take nearly six to eight months to put up the solar plant, he said. “If everything goes as per plan, we can implement the project by the end of this year. Also, talks are on with the forest department to get some land, around 90 acres, in Kuttanad,” he said.

The Kochi Metro, operational since 2017, is one of the first metro rail networks in India to run on solar energy, with 55% of its power sourced from solar plants. The Water Metro, launched in 2023, aims to connect 10 islands along a network of routes spanning 78km. It uses energy-efficient, battery-operated boats, thereby reducing emissions and enhancing connectivity. Complementing these efforts are the introduction of electric feeder buses and extensive non-motorised infrastructure, including pedestrian-friendly zones and cycle tracks.

Through such initiatives, the KMRL aims to not only reduce carbon emissions but also ease congestion.

“KMRL targets 100% energy neutrality by 2030, setting a new benchmark in sustainable water transport. While KMRL is implementing several projects to enhance its solar capacity, switching over to hydrogen fuel is also among the scheme of things. So far, KMRL has installed a solar capacity of 10.50 MW, meeting 49.9% of its energy needs through renewable energy sources,” M P Ramnavas, director (projects), KMRL, was quoted as saying in the special souvenir Future of Sustainable Urban Mobility that was released during the summit National Railway and Mobility Infrastructure held in Kochi last month.