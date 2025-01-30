Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Fort Kochi; no casualties reported

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at a home appliance warehouse near the Brahma Temple in Amaravati, Fort Kochi, on Wednesday night. The incident happened at a warehouse, which sells used home appliances, located in a residential area, and was owned by Balan, a local resident.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mattancherry managed to put out the fire after intense efforts. While no casualties were reported, a large number of home appliances were destroyed. Preliminary probe suggests that a short circuit caused the fire.

A local resident said the fire broke out around 8.30 pm in the warehouse containing refrigerators, televisions, vacuum cleaners, mixers, and other appliances. Due to the presence of gas in some of these items, the flames spread rapidly.

“The shop was originally owned by Balan. However, he passed away recently, and another person is now operating the business,” the resident said. He also noted that the narrow roads made it difficult for fire department vehicles to reach the site quickly, which worsened the situation. While the fire spread to nearby residential buildings, but no major damage was reported.