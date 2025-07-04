Case registered against 19 over transfer of archdiocese’s land in Kerala

KOCHI: The police have registered a case against 19 people, including the revenue secretary and Ernakulam district collector, following a complaint filed by the Varapuzha Archdiocese alleging that its land was illegally transferred to private individuals. The case was registered by Eloor police following the directive of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kalamassery, on Wednesday.

The procurator of the Varapuzha Archdiocese is the complainant in the case.

According to a police source, the case is related to the transfer of 67 cents of land belonging to the Archdiocese in Eloor under Survey Nos. 54.78 and 78.4 to two persons in 2011. As per the FIR, the archdiocese alleged that the land was registered by the accused using forged documents. Later, the same land was sold to six other private persons. All these individuals have been named as accused in the case.

The public servants who are named accused in the case include the special tahsildar (LR), Tripunithura; revenue secretary, registration IG, commissioner of land revenue; district collector, Ernakulam, deputy collector (LR); RDO, Fort Kochi, tahsildar, North Paravoor, village officer, Eloor; and the sub-registrar of Varapuzha.