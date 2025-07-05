Apartment lease fraud in Kakkanad widens as more cases surface; accused on run

KOCHI: A police investigation into a fraudulent apartment leasing operation in the Kakkanad area has unravelled a major scam, with 10 cases registered so far. The accused, Mintu K Mani of Vazhakkala and Asha P K of Kakkanad, allegedly took flats on rent and then leased the same properties to multiple persons.

While Mintu has been arrested, Asha is still on the run. According to police officers, three cases have been registered at Thrikkakara police station and seven at Infopark police station. Police have received over 20 complaints from people who signed lease agreements with the duo but were later defrauded.

“Some victims were provided flats but were forced to vacate before their lease ended. Others signed agreements and paid lakhs, but never received possession of any apartment. Many were refunded only a portion of their money, if at all,” an officer with Infopark station said. Police expect more complaints to surface, as the accused had rented flats across Kochi.

The duo operated under the name Malabar Apartment Service LLP, based in Vazhakkala since 2022. Initially they arranged service apartments for rent, before taking flats on rent and falsely offering them on lease through online ads. In most cases, Asha was introduced as the flat owner. Victims were lured with convincing ads and were asked to pay large sums -- often `5-10 lakh -- for 11-month lease agreements.

“Some properties were leased to multiple people at the same time. In some cases, the agreement was prematurely terminated with only partial refunds made. In others, extensions were offered by collecting more money, but again, the promised return of funds didn’t happen,” the officer added.