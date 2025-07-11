Illegal hoardings to make way for LED displays in Kochi

KOCHI: In an effort to enhance Kochi’s aesthetic appeal and improve safety, the corporation is planning to remove illegal and hazardous hoardings and install 50 digital billboards across the city.

“In the initial stage, we will remove unauthorised hoardings. Our officials noticed hoardings installed even on buildings that are structurally unstable. These pose a threat to public safety. We will be sending notices to advertisers seeking removal of unauthorised hoardings at the earliest,” said J Sanilmon, chairman of the corporation’s town planning standing committee.

As many as 50 LED billboards will be installed in different parts of the city. “We are currently conducting a trial run of six boards. We have been working on identifying locations for hoardings to address the issue. Once the boards are installed, advertisers can utilise them by paying for them,” he said.