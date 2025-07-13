Kerala man loses Rs 4 lakh in fake banking app fraud

KOCHI: The police have launched an investigation into the incident in which fraudsters siphoned off Rs 4 lakh from a Kozhikode native using a fake mobile banking app.

The officials said the stolen money was part of a loan that the victim, who resides in Nedumbassery and works in a company in Angamaly, had withdrawn from his Provident Fund (PF) for his wife’s delivery and the construction of their house. As per the police, the victim received a text message, claiming to have been sent from his bank, with a link to install an APK file. The victim, believing it to be the bank’s official platform, entered his banking credentials.

Shortly afterwards, he received two transaction alerts—one for Rs 1.9 lakh and another for Rs 2.1 lakh—saying the amounts were used to purchase goods. Upon checking his account, he discovered his entire balance had been wiped out. He quickly lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Rural cyber Police.

Police said the APK file contained a malicious screen-sharing tool that allowed fraudsters to remotely access the victim’s phone and retrieve sensitive banking information. They said preliminary findings suggest the stolen funds may have been used for purchases on an e-commerce platform.