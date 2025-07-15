Massive blaze guts used furniture shop near North railway overbridge in Kochi

KOCHI: A major fire broke out at a used-furniture shop near the Ernakulam North Railway Overbridge (ROB) in the early hours of Monday, completely gutting the establishment.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the blaze was first noticed by nearby residents. The shop was located close to commercial and residential buildings, including an apartment and a house. Also, there is a petrol pump operating near the shop.

“It was a major fire, with all the furniture engulfed in flames. We immediately evacuated nearby residents to a safer location and began the firefighting operations. Also, measures were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to the petrol pump and shops nearby,” said a Fire and Rescue Service officer.

Around seven fire tenders from Gandhi Nagar, Club Road, Mattancherry, Thrikkakara, Eloor, and Tripunithura were deployed to bring the fire under control. It took over two hours to douse the flames. However, smoke continued emanating from the place. The entire operation continued till 8am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire. However, the exact reason would be verified by various agencies, including the Electrical Inspectorate, after conducting a probe.

The initial estimate of damage is around Rs 20 lakh.