Post-Kochi success, Fabbco expands organic waste operations to Bengaluru

KOCHI: After the success of its Brahmapuram model of organic waste management, Fabbco will now process organic waste in Bengaluru city. Mukka Proteins, the company that bagged the bid floated by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has entrusted Fabbco with waste management work in the city. The company also aims to expand its operations to Thiruvananthapuram.
“We will be executing the project in Bengaluru. The capital investment and operational cost will be covered by Mukka Proteins. We will be given 15% of the total amount for executing the task,” said Latheef P A, director of Fabbco, adding that the company is participating in the tender for waste management in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.
The Palakkad-based company has set up a 300-tonne unit in Bengaluru and launched operations around a month ago. “We are currently treating around 75 tonnes of waste daily. We have also asked the local body to ensure effective waste collection,” Latheef said.
Fabbco set up two treatment plants that used black soldier fly (BSF) to process food waste in Brahmapuram in 2023, after the major fire outbreak at the dump site. Their initial capacity was 25 tonnes each. This June, total capacity of the units was increased to 100 tonnes.
“Agencies for other local bodies, including Chennai, have approached us to operate treatment plants. However, we are now focusing on capacity building. We employ an advanced method in Bengaluru and are planning another innovation in Thiruvananthapuram if we secure the contract. We need to automate the process to execute the tasks,” said Niyas Parayam Valappil, project partner, adding that the company is preparing an extended producer responsibility (EPR) for standardising operations and improving sustainability.
The move comes after the company, which was entrusted with the task of treating organic waste in Kochi city from 2023, successfully completed the work processing 60-75 tonnes of organic waste a day. Fabbco also exports fertiliser generated from waste treated at the plant to the UAE. It has already exported 240 tonnes of fertiliser to the UAE since April this year.