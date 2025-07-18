Post-Kochi success, Fabbco expands organic waste operations to Bengaluru

KOCHI: After the success of its Brahmapuram model of organic waste management, Fabbco will now process organic waste in Bengaluru city. Mukka Proteins, the company that bagged the bid floated by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has entrusted Fabbco with waste management work in the city. The company also aims to expand its operations to Thiruvananthapuram.

“We will be executing the project in Bengaluru. The capital investment and operational cost will be covered by Mukka Proteins. We will be given 15% of the total amount for executing the task,” said Latheef P A, director of Fabbco, adding that the company is participating in the tender for waste management in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

The Palakkad-based company has set up a 300-tonne unit in Bengaluru and launched operations around a month ago. “We are currently treating around 75 tonnes of waste daily. We have also asked the local body to ensure effective waste collection,” Latheef said.