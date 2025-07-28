Three member gang assaults Kizhakkambalam panchayat president, ward member

KOCHI: Three individuals, including the Kizhakkambalam panchayat president and ward member, were allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants during a human chain protest (manushya changala) against the poor condition of Ponjassery Road in Kizhakkambalam.

The victims are panchayat president Mini Ratheesh, ward member Ambili, and her husband Vijil.

“The confrontation was intentional. Besides physically assaulting them, casteist slurs were hurled at Mini, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community,” said Jincy Aji, vice-president of the Kizhakkambalam panchayat.

Following the attack, all three victims were rushed to a hospital in Pazhanganad, he said. “The president informed the Kunnathunad police. However, no immediate action was taken. The police neither visited the hospital nor recorded the victims’ statements,” Jincy said. The police said they have received a complaint and are currently examining the incident. “Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” said a source with the Kunnathunad police.