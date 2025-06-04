Body of Tanzanian navy cadet found after two days

KOCHI: The body of the Tanzanian naval cadet who was swept away by strong currents in the Kochi backwaters on June 1 was found two days later on Tuesday.

A purported thrill-seeker, Abdul Ibrahim Salehe, 22, had jumped into the backwaters from the Venduruthy Bridge, but was swept away and gone missing. A native of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Abdul had recently completed training at the Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kannur and had travelled to Kochi with a friend for a vacation. He was due to return to his home country on Monday, June 2.