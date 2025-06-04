Body of Tanzanian navy cadet found after two days

KOCHI: The body of the Tanzanian naval cadet who was swept away by strong currents in the Kochi backwaters on June 1 was found two days later on Tuesday.
A purported thrill-seeker, Abdul Ibrahim Salehe, 22, had jumped into the backwaters from the Venduruthy Bridge, but was swept away and gone missing. A native of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Abdul had recently completed training at the Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kannur and had travelled to Kochi with a friend for a vacation. He was due to return to his home country on Monday, June 2.
The body was found near the south jetty of the Naval Base, said Shibu, an SI with the Harbour police station. The body was spotted close to the shore around 7am, and identified. Inquest procedures were conducted at INHS Sanjivani, the multi-speciality hospital of the Indian Navy, in the presence of Navy officials. “Once the formalities are completed, the body will be handed over to the authorities concerned,” Shibu said.
A Navy official said: “The Navy offers deepest condolences on the unfortunate demise of the international trainee. Necessary formalities to repatriate the body back to Dar es Salaam are on.”