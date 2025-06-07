Kochi corporation to launch second Samridhi outlet in Kadavanthra soon

KOCHI: Following the success of Samridhi@Kochi, an initiative that provides meals for Rs 20, the Kochi corporation is set to expand the project. Samridhi@Kadavanthra, the second outlet, will be launched next week in collaboration with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The new outlet will be open from 7am to 10.30pm.

“The second outlet will be opened to the public in Kadavanthra. We are also holding discussions with agencies to establish two more outlets, in Fort Kochi and Palluruthy,” Mayor M Anilkumar said.

According to an official with the corporation, the new outlet will follow the same model as Samridhi@Kochi and is being set up in the building owned by GCDA.

“The price, facilities and the menu will be the same. Also, we are associating with the Kudumbashree to appoint staff for the new outlet. Staff will be appointed only after interviews and other training programmes,” the official said. In the initial stage, the facility aims to cater to working groups and common people in the Kadavanthra area.

Anilkumar said the Samridhi success story is set to continue. Aiming to transform Kochi into a hunger-free city, the Kochi corporation, in the 2025-26 budget, has allocated `2 crore to set up Samridhi hotels in Fort Kochi and Palluruthy.