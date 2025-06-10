Kochi to host first-ever national U-23 3x3 basketball championship

KOCHI: The first-ever national under-23 3x3 basketball tournament is set to begin in Kochi on June 12. The three-day event will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra and will see 28 men’s teams and 21 women’s teams competing for the title.

With around 200 top players from across the country in action, the tournament will serve as a selection trials for the national team. A total of 109 matches are scheduled to be played over the three days, from 8am to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm. The Kerala Basketball Association (KBA) is organising the championship in partnership with Starting Five Sports Management.

Addressing reporters, the KBA officials also hinted at plans to start a basketball league in the state.

“We are awaiting approval from the Basketball Federation of India to start the league. It will be modelled on the football league Super League Kerala,” a KBA official said.