Kochi city corporation begins street vendor rehab drive

The law provided for formulating a separate bye-law for corporations. A committee, comprising councillors Adv P S Viju, Adv Priya Prashant, Adv Antony Kureethara, and Adv Minimol V K, prepared a draft bye-law which the state government approved on June 27, 2024.

Finally, Fort Kochi to get toilet complexes

Fort Kochi, where an acute shortage of public washrooms has been impacting tourist experience for long, will finally get two toilet complexes. The mayor on Tuesday inaugurated the construction activities at a function held on the beach premises.

The toilet complexes, which will be constructed in an environment-friendly manner and reflect the cultural heritage of the city, will come up at the Fort Kochi South beach and near the St Francis Church.

“Besides washrooms for men and women, there will be disabled-friendly toilets too. The `22-lakh project is implemented with the CSR funds of the BPCL Kochi Oil Refinery,” a statement said.