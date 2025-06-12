Another co-op bank faces vigilance inquiry over financial irregularities in Kochi

KOCHI: Another cooperative bank in Ernakulam district has come under the scanner of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) for illegal disbursal of loans. The agency has registered a case into alleged loan manipulation at the Chendamangalam Service Cooperative Bank.

The case pertains to a loan sanctioned against agricultural land to individuals outside the bank’s territorial jurisdiction.

The accused include former president of the bank K Sivasankaran, former vice-president K G Rafale, 11 former board members, the secretary, assistant secretary, and 10 others. The bank was governed by a UDF-backed board during the period under scrutiny.

“Following a complaint, we carried out a preliminary probe into several loans sanctioned during the previous governing board’s tenure. It was found that some loans were granted to people residing outside the jurisdiction of the bank in Chendamangalam and nearby areas. Based on our findings, we decided to proceed with a detailed investigation. An FIR has now been registered against 25 individuals,” said a VACB officer.