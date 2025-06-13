A life-changing whistle blows for Kerala’s brightest football talents

KOCHI: Twelve young footballers from Kerala are about to live a dream stitched together by sweat, skill, and sheer determination.

Selected from a staggering pool of over 3,600 players, these 12 boys — born in 2008 and 2009 — have emerged as the cream of a year-long, state-wide training initiative by Andres Iniesta Scouting in partnership with Super League Kerala (SLK). On Thursday, they flew to Malaysia for an intensive 12-day training stint at the prestigious Villarreal Malaysia Academy — a global-level development centre affiliated to La Liga’s Villarreal CF.

The journey to the final 12 was no ordinary one, officials said. It began in Kerala’s heartlands — Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha — where thousands of hopefuls turned up for open trials. International scouts from Spain and Argentina, working closely with local coaches, evaluated raw potential, grit, and game sense in wave after wave of young talent.

These players then passed through two intensive phases of selection, including performances at the Chakola Gold Trophy, part of the Kerala Football Association’s Kerala Youth Development Programme (KYDP).

What followed was relentless coaching, close monitoring, and finally, a golden ticket to Malaysia. “This isn’t just training — it’s transformation,” said KFA president Navas Meeran.

“These kids will train under UEFA-certified coaches, play friendlies, study the game inside classrooms, and come back with exposure that is almost unmatched. Programmes like these are building a football ecosystem where dreams don’t die young,” he added.

“Some of them have never boarded a flight before,” said SLK CEO Mathew Joseph.

“This isn’t just about football — it’s about opening up new worlds. A professional international facility can completely change how they view their future,” Joseph added.

SLK Director Feroz Meeran put it simply: “We are not just building players. We are building stories that can light up entire communities.”

From dusty school fields to a training ground built to European standards, these 12 boys now carry Kerala’s hopes — and perhaps their own futures— on their boots.