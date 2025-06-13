Edakochi terminal to become key hub for Water Metro’s suburban expansion

KOCHI: In a significant step toward expanding Kochi Water Metro services to the city’s outskirts, construction of the Edakochi terminal—envisioned as the main operational hub for the region—is set to begin soon.

Though the Water Metro terminals at suburban locations such as Kumbalam and Nettoor have long been completed, pending power connections and final touches have delayed the launch of boat operations. Crucially, services in these areas can commence only after the Edakochi terminal becomes functional.

“The Edakochi terminal will serve as the hub for boat operations in the city’s suburban belt. It will be equipped with electric charging facilities and other infrastructure, similar to the High Court terminal. The required land has already been handed over to us,” Sajan P John, chief operating officer of Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML), told TNIE.

Land parcels on either side of the Edakochi Government High School have been acquired for the terminal building and parking area.

The boat jetty will be constructed using floating pontoons, with plans to launch services to destinations including Thevara, Nettoor, and Kumbalam once the facility is completed.

However, officials remain cautious about setting a timeline. “While construction will begin shortly, the pace will depend on fund availability. We are still awaiting possession of a key plot at Thevara, currently held by the Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC),” said a senior official.

High Court–Mattancherry service pushed to August

The launch of services along the High Court–Mattancherry route, originally planned for April, has now been delayed to the first week of August due to extended construction at the Mattancherry terminal. “The service will include a stop at Willingdon Island but will not extend to Fort Kochi, as that is a separate route already in operation,” said Sajan John.

“Unlike Fort Kochi, which has just one berth, Mattancherry will have three, providing a better operating environment,” he pointed out.

KWML is optimistic about reaching operational break-even once the High Court–Mattancherry route goes live. Since its official launch on April 25, 2023, daily ridership has been steadily rising, inching close to the 7,000 target. “We need one more active route to hit the 7,000 mark, and we are aiming to achieve that before Onam,” he added.