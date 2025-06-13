Investors accuse Bengaluru builder firm of cheating in Kakkanad project

KOCHI: Around 50 people have approached the Kochi city police accusing Bengaluru-based real estate developer Hoysala Projects Ltd of defrauding them of over Rs 30 crore that they collectively invested in new apartment projects at Kusumagiri along Infopark Road in Kakkanad.

Based on the complaint of Sathyanarayanan Gopinathan Nair from Aluva, one of the investors, the Infopark police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust under the IPC.

As per the complaint, Hoysala Projects allegedly deceived investors, causing them financial distress, and without timely intervention, their lives would be ruined. Sathyanarayanan alleged the issue dates back to 2013-2014, when Hoysala Projects launched a development project featuring two 13-storey towers comprising a total of 128 flats. He said the builder promised modern amenities, including a shopping mall.

At the time, construction of around 11 floors had been completed, attracting numerous investors, who paid 25% of the flat’s cost as part of the initial payment schedule, but the builder failed to complete the project even after collecting the money, he alleged.

“After getting no response from the developer for nearly five years, we approached the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) in 2021. The authority directed the developer to complete the project and later appointed a commission to investigate the delay. However, upon learning about the investigation, the developer unilaterally cancelled the agreements and allotments, and issued cancellation notices to 50 investors,” Sathyanarayanan alleged.