Chennur-Kothad bridge project gets CRZ nod

KOCHI: For the past two decades, nearly 5,000 residents of Chennur, a tiny island in Kadamakudy panchayat in Ernakulam district, have been seeking bridge connectivity with the mainland. The island folks staged numerous protests, including one where they waded neck-deep into the Periyar, holding placards that caught wide attention.

Finally, there is hope at the end of the tunnel. For the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) has granted the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance for the Chennur-Kothad bridge project.

“A major hurdle has been cleared with the CRZ nod,” Sheeja Jose, Chennur ward member, told TNIE. “The authorities should now complete the land acquisition process and build the bridge at the earliest. We are one of the few islands in Kadamakudy panchayat to be isolated from the mainland.”

While the Chennur residents travelled by boats earlier, the boat services were discontinued in the 90s with the other islands getting bridges. “Then, small country boats were pressed into service to cross the Periyar channel. The demand for a bridge grew louder when boat mishaps increased,” said Arun Augustine, of the Chennur-Kothad Bridge Action Council.

Currently, the islanders have to circumnavigate 16 km and use the Varapuzha bridge to reach Kochi city through the Container Road. The new bridge will cut the distance to just four kilometres.

Sheeja pointed out that a majority of the people in Chennur work in the mainland and commute daily to the city.

“Students study in institutions in the city. They now have to reach the other side using the raft service. Patients suffer the most. In an emergency, they have to travel 16km to reach the hospital,” she said.

Metro-acquired land needed for bridge project

Another hurdle is that the proposed bridge alignment conflicts with the land acquired by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for the construction of a boat jetty at Chennur. The KMRL proposes to construct boat jetties at Chennur and Kothad.