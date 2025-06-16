Rain throws life out of gear in Kochi

KOCHI: Several low-lying areas were inundated as heavy rain threw life out of gear in Kochi on Sunday.

Passengers had a difficult time reaching the main entrance of the Ernakulam South railway station as the area got flooded because of overnight rain. The Ernakulam KSRTC bus depot, where the construction of drainage is progressing, too got flooded with stormwater entering the station building.

Many junctions, including the busy ones at Edappally, Kalamassery, and Kundannoor, were waterlogged. However, the number of vehicles on the roads was relatively low as it was a holiday.

Water entered the houses at V R Thankappan Road, Changampuzha Nagar, after heavy overnight rain left the Pottachal drain overflowing.

Meanwhile, seawater surged into many houses in the coastal regions of Edavanakkad and Kannamaly as a result of swell waves and strong winds. The region witnessed heavy overnight rain as an orange alert was issued in the district for Sunday and Monday. Water levels in dams and reservoirs, like Malankara, are rising steadily, with the authorities monitoring the situation.

All tourism destinations operated by the Ernakulam DTPC/Kerala Tourism, along with all outdoor tourism activities, were temporarily suspended in the district.

Rain subsided in the later part of the day, providing the residents some respite. However, the Met department has predicted heavy rain in the region till Tuesday.

Holiday today for educational institutions in district

Kochi: The district collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis and tuition centres, in Ernakulam district on Monday in view of the heavy rain and strong winds. The Met department has issued an orange alert for Monday as well. The authorities have urged people to avoid trips to hilly areas and water bodies.