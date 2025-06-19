Kochi corporation takes up Rs 270-crore proposal to set up and operate 25 resto cafes

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation council meeting on Wednesday discussed the establishment of 25 resto cafes in the city, based on a plan presented by Urban Solutions, a private town-planning consultancy.

Each 900 sqft facility is proposed to be developed as an Instagrammable spot designed for public interactions – with workspaces, rest rooms, food outlets, and charging stations. The project, planned on the build-own-and-transfer (BOT) model, will require a total of 75 cents of land.

In a presentation at the council meeting, representatives of Urban Solutions said the resto cafes – which will involve a total investment of `270 crore, including for operations and maintenance – will be handed over to the corporation after 20 years. BJP councillor Priya Prasanth termed the proposal a business venture. “Such facilities are not aimed at the common people. Moreover, the plan is incomplete, as the company has not identified the 25 locations. They should be serving the average resident and visitor,” she said.

Following the discussion, Mayor M Anilkumar tasked the secretary with examining various aspects of the project and presenting details. “It would be appropriate to set up one or two on a trial basis, evaluate their performance, before proceeding with the rest. The locations, legal aspects, contracts, space for advertisements, and other structures, including workspaces, should be examined,” he said. The corporation will have to make provision for 3,500 sqm of advertising space where workspaces and water kiosks will be set up, the company representatives said.