Recommended by NASA, driven by passion! Kerala boy discovers four asteroids

KOCHI: Space and its mysteries have fascinated people for ages. However, unlike many, this 13-year-old decided to work towards unravelling some of them. And to do that, he got himself included in NASA’s Citizen Science Programme.

Shreyas Girish, a Class 8 student of GEMS Academy in Kakkanad, has not only identified four asteroids but also has one of them officially listed by the Minor Planet Center, which operates at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) under the auspices of Division F (formerly Division III, and before that, Commission 20) of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) in the United States. He has also been recorded as the youngest Indian to discover an asteroid.

“My space journey began when I came to know about NASA’s Citizen Science Programme,” Shreyas tells TNIE.

“I wasn’t studying aerospace or doing any research in a laboratory. I was just a self-driven space enthusiast determined to make a mark.”

The youngster shot off an email to NASA, expressing his desire to enrol in the programme.

“And they replied! They wanted me to appear for an evaluation that is conducted by Illinois University in collaboration with NASA. My first real research experience came through Project Illinois, a space education initiative. After scoring high in their evaluations, I was personally recommended by NASA for asteroid discovery campaigns,” says the Vaikom resident.

After getting the green signal from NASA, Shreyas entered the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) Asteroid Search Campaign.

“IASC is a global programme supported by NASA and the Hawaii-based Pan-STARRS research project. Here, participants analyse real telescope data to discover asteroids. My first campaign was with a national-level team called Milky Way Explorer. Here, I learnt the process of asteroid detection and analysis,” he says.

Now, the youngster leads his own search team. “I lead the international search team called Universal Observatory. It is a direct search team under IASC. I’m currently collaborating with participants across India and abroad,” Shreyas says.