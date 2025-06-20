Planning council line-up complete, in boost for greater Kochi region development

KOCHI: The election of four members two each of the LDF and the UDF of the Kochi corporation council on Thursday has completed the line-up of the 10-member Metropolitan Planning Council (MPC), setting the stage for development of the greater Kochi region, spanning nine municipalities, 30 grama panchayats and the corporation in Ernakulam district.

Six representatives from local bodies in the region were elected early this week. The council will also have five government-nominated members.

The election of the chairperson will be held on July 1. With five members each from the LDF and the UDF in the council, chairmanship may be decided by a coin toss. The government nominees do not have voting power.

Kochi mayor M Anilkumar said that development of the city will be incomplete without including nearby municipalities and panchayats, and the constitution of MPC will drive it. “Kochi is not about the municipal corporation. The area extends from Aroor in the south to North Paravoor in the north and Perumbavoor in the east to Angamaly in the west. However, projects are mostly limited to the boundaries of the corporation. Master plans should also benefit the larger metropolitan area. The MPC can help with this,” he said.

The Kerala High Court, in March 2023, directed the state government to constitute an MPC for Kochi as mandated under Article 243 ZE of the Indian Constitution to prepare a draft development plan for metropolitan areas. A proposal was submitted to the state government to set up MPCs for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

The mayor added that as representatives of local bodies are elected to MPC, the development of every area would be ensured.

Dr May Mathew, founder trustee and chief planner with the Centre for Environmental Efficiency, said that MPCs as envisaged in the Constitution are bodies wherein regional planning parameters are incorporated. Dos and don’ts are evolved using a scientifically backed development plan for the metropolitan region, which contains both urban and rural areas.