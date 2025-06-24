Cop injured as driver flees vehicle check near Perumbavoor; second such incident in two weeks

KOCHI: A police officer was injured after a car driver stopped for a routine vehicle inspection near Perumbavoor on Sunday night escaped, the second such incident in less than two weeks.

The cops said Jaison, a civil police officer with the Perumbavoor station, was injured in the incident that took place at Valayanchirangara near Vengola. The driver, identified as Jishnu of Arakkapadi, was asked to stop his car and step out. However, he suddenly reversed the vehicle in an alleged attempt to escape. Jaison was injured while trying to stop the car, which also rammed a police vehicle, causing significant damage.

The Perumbavoor police registered a case against Jishnu and took another person into custody. The vehicle was later traced, but no contraband was found.

On June 14, a Grade SI with the Kalloorkad station was knocked down and injured by the occupants of a car during a vehicle inspection at Vazhiamchira in Kalloorkad.