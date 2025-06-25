Jai Bharath College submits project report for Kadambrayar tourism

KOCHI: In a significant step towards sustainable eco-tourism in the district, the department of civil engineering at Jai Bharath College of Management and Engineering Technology, Arackappady, has prepared and submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the Kadambrayar Tourism Destination Centre at Pallikkara.

The project aims to transform the riverfront into a model eco-tourism hub, integrating wellness, leisure, water-based adventure, and family-friendly infrastructure.

The proposed project features eco-integrated walkways and riverfront seating that will enhance the natural beauty of the area while providing seating areas for visitors. Additionally, water sports such as kayaking will be introduced to promote tourism and recreation.

The DPR was prepared under the guidance of MLA P V Sreenijin, and in coordination with the DTPC, Ernakulam. A multidisciplinary team from Jai Bharath College, comprising faculty and students, executed the survey and planning.

On the occasion, Dr Shameer K Mohammed, principal, commended the initiative as a shining example of academia addressing real-world community needs.