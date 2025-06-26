Edakochi murder was pre-planned by accused couple: Police

KOCHI: Probing the murder of a 30-year-old man in Edakochi, the police have revealed that the accused couple, Shahana and Shihab, planned the murder meticulously and well in advance. The investigation team also found that the knife used for the crime was purchased online. It was recovered from the top of a cupboard in the rented house where the couple lived, the police said.

The victim, Ashiq, a resident of Perumpadappu Park Road in Palluruthy, was found dead with severe injuries on the front seat of a refrigerated van used to transport fish on Monday night.

According to the police, Ashiq had been jailed around a month and a half ago based on a harassment complaint filed by Shahana, reportedly under Shihab’s instructions. After being released, Ashiq and Shahana continued their relationship. Meanwhile, Ashiq got engaged to another woman, with plans to marry this year. On learning this, Shahana allegedly threatened to disrupt the marriage by confronting Ashiq’s family. In response, Ashiq threatened her, claiming that he had her obscene photos. Following this, the couple allegedly plotted to kill him, a police officer said.

“As part of those plans, Ashiq and Shahana travelled together in the van on Monday and they parked the vehicle in an isolated plot. Shahana then called Shihab to the spot to execute their plan,” the officer said.

After confirming that Ashiq had died of excessive bleeding, Shahana informed local residents, claiming that he had called her saying he had met with an accident and that she had rushed to the scene. But the subsequent investigation unravelled the murder plot, the officer said.

“The accused have been remanded. For further interrogation, we will submit a custody application in court on Thursday,” he added.