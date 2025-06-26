Man who attacked woman inside her shop in Kochi's Pattimattom arrested

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday arrested the man who attacked a woman with a sharp weapon inside her shop in Pattimattom.

Preeji, 45, belonging to Mannamkandam in Idukki, was booked by the Kunnathunadu police after a detailed interrogation.

The victim, Jaisy Mary Joy, 33, a resident of Kunnathunadu, and her father Joy, 62, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolenchery.

A preliminary investigation found that the accused and the victim had a long-standing personal and financial relationship dating back to 2010, said Kunnathunad station house officer Sunil Thomas.

“They knew each other for a long time and had financial dealings as well. However, the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear. It’s too early to confirm further details,” he said.

He said the woman suffered grave injuries to her right leg, right hand, and the right side of her head.

“Doctors say her condition is critical but stable, and they expect her to recover. Her father sustained minor injuries,” the officer said.

The incident happened around 7pm on Tuesday at the Sri Sankara Tex Spares shop at Pattimattom junction, which Jaisy has been operating for several years.

Preeji reportedly entered the shop, called Jaisy outside, and suddenly attacked her with a sword-like weapon.

Her father, who tried to intervene, was injured in the altercation. Local residents overpowered the attacker and handed him over to the police.