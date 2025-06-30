‘Misbehaving’ man suffers injured ear in bar fracas; cops file two cases in Kochi

The man reportedly misbehaved with the woman and made indecent gestures. In response, the woman, who had a wine glass in hand, smashed it against his face. The glass caused a deep cut behind his ear, from which he began to bleed profusely. The injury required four stitches behind the ear. “Following the incident, the DJ event came to an abrupt halt. Police were alerted and officers arrived promptly. The woman, a native of Udayamperoor, was taken into custody,” he added.

Bar staff assault youth in Chottanikkara

In a separate incident, three employees of a bar in Chottanikkara, including the manager, were arrested on Sunday for assaulting two men who sought ‘additional touchings’. The accused were identified as Arun Abraham Jacob, 36, of Puthencruz, Ernakulam, Ananthu S, 26, of Tiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, and Antim Pradhan, 20, of Kandhamal, Odisha.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday night when Ananthu, 28, a resident of Kanayannur, and Anoj, 28, from Asharipuram, arrived at the Aurora Bar. The altercation reportedly began after the youths asked for additional side dishes in a way that the staff disliked. After the youths questioned the rude response, an argument ensued, and later turned into an attack with beer bottles, the officer said. The three accused were later arrested, he added. Meanwhile, Ananthu, who sustained grave head injuries, was transferred to the Ernakulam medical college hospital (MCH) and later to the Kottayam MCH.

Shooting incident in 2024

On February 11, 2024, a shooting incident was reported in front of the Millenials Restobar. It stemmed from a group of individuals who had consumed alcohol at another bar in Edappally before arriving at Millennials after closing hours demanding more liquor. When the staff refused to serve them, a heated argument broke out, which escalated into a physical altercation. In the brawl, two employees, including the bar manager, were assaulted. In an attempt to retaliate, one of the assailants pulled out a firearm and discharged it multiple times. Following the incident, prime accused Vineeth, a resident of Parakkadavu, was arrested along with ten others. Among them were five individuals who were present at the bar when Vineeth fired four rounds from a pistol.