‘Anti-party forces using action against Raju to defame CPI’: Ernakulam secretary K M Dinakaran

KOCHI: Alleging that certain anti-party forces were using the action against former district secretary P Raju to create division among party members and to misguide the late Raju’s family, CPI Ernakulam district secretary K M Dinakaran said the state executive had approved the disciplinary action.

While mourning Raju’s death, veteran leader K E Ismail had alleged in a social media post on Thursday that some people had attempted character assassination against Raju in the name of non-issues.

“At a time when the party is mourning the death of P Raju, some anti-party forces are spreading allegations and misguiding the family to defame the party. Raju was undergoing treatment for cancer for the past four years. He had taken leave from the party while serving as a district secretary for medical treatment. The party had initiated action against Raju 13 months ago,” Dinakaran said.