Tamil Nadu man arrested for assaulting son in Kerala

KOCHI: The police have arrested a Tamil Nadu man who, in a fit of rage, assaulted his 11-year-old son for having lost his geometry box and books. Shivakumar, a native of Villupuram, who resides at Toshiba Junction in Thrikkakara North, also pushed the boy into a bucket of water, the police said.

The Class VI student suffered a broken arm and is under treatment at a hospital. The incident took place on Saturday around 8.30pm. Shivakumar, who has been living separately from his wife and child, had come to stay with his father for two days.

The accused who works as a milkman and woodcutter had bought the geometry box and books for his son, but they went missing from the child’s possession.

On Saturday, Shivakumar came home intoxicated and angrily demanded to know if the missing items had been found. He then took a piece of firewood lying outside and beat the boy all over his body.

Hearing the child’s cries, neighbours rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital. Doctors discovered that he had suffered a fracture in his left wrist and immediately informed the Kalamassery police.

In his statement, he claimed that he beat his son because he was not studying properly and did not expect his hand to break. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.