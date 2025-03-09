Half of the workforce in Kochi Metro now women

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is breaking the gender barrier. It has achieved a remarkable milestone on the occasion of International Women’s Day, with half of its workforce now women.

“Nearly half of our total 1,467 employees are women. Kochi Metro has also taken a pioneering step by providing employment opportunities to transgender persons, fostering a culture of inclusivity and acceptance,” said a KMRL official.

While there are a total 723 women personnel, they hold 20 per cent of the top managerial positions. Out of the 247-strong security team, 71 are women. Similarly, 47% of 60 train operators are women, skilfully piloting the Metro trains.

“As one of India’s most female-friendly institutions, we remain committed to empowering women at every level,” the official added.

The Kochi Water Metro too is scripting the pink revolution as women are increasingly breaking into male bastions. Recently, KWML inducted the country’s first women trainee pilots who would soon steer the modern ferry boats.

The trio -- Arunima A, Lakshmi R S and Sneha S, is undergoing training in various aspects of boat operation and is also deployed along with the piloting crew.