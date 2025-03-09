Kerala HC Judge’s rude behaviour: Woman lawyer requests advocates’ association to end protest

KOCHI: A woman lawyer who allegedly faced rude behaviour from Kerala High Court Judge A Badharudeen on Saturday wrote to the Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) requesting the withdrawal of its ongoing protest.

On Friday, KHCAA submitted a letter to Chief Justice Nitin M Jamdar, demanding an open court apology from Justice Badharudeen. However, on Saturday, the woman lawyer urged KHCAA to drop the protest against the judge.

In her letter, the lawyer mentioned that she was called to the Chief Justice’s chamber on Friday evening, along with senior advocate George Poonthottam. Present at the meeting were Chief Justice Nitin M Jamdar, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, and Justice Badharudeen. During the meeting, Justice Badharudeen explained his position and expressed deep regret over the incident.

The woman lawyer stated that she now considers the matter closed. Meanwhile, KHCAA president Advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy, in a letter to members, clarified that the decision to boycott Justice Badharudeen’s court was based on concerns regarding his general misconduct, not solely based on the recent incident.

He emphasised that the General Body’s decision should not be influenced by individual members.

In light of these developments, KHCAA has scheduled a General Body meeting at 9.45 am on Monday to decide whether to continue or end the boycott.