Efforts help Kerala's Maneed become district’s first waste-free panchayat

KOCHI: Managing waste is an uphill task. However, Maneed grama panchayat in Ernakulam took the challenge head on, and over the past one year, implemented various activities systematically and diligently. The result: It was declared a completely waste-free panchayat on Friday.

“To achieve the feat, we got the Haritha Karma Sena, which was formed for door-to-door waste collection, to intensify its activities and expanded the at-source waste treatment project in the panchayat,” Paul Varghese, the local body president, told TNIE. The panchayat distributed bio-bins and bio-pots, and built compost pits and soak pits in all 4,464 houses, and 261 private and 36 public establishments within its limits to process biodegradable waste right at the source. “There are no institutions or houses in the panchayat without these facilities now,” Paul said.

Door-to-door plastic waste collection by Haritha Karma Sena continues. “The plastic waste collected is handed over to Clean Kerala Company. For this, we use 26 mini Material Collection Facilities (MCFs), one major MCF and e-pickup vehicles. We have been collecting around 1,27,496 kg of plastic waste in this manner. Kudumbashree collects legacy waste and hands it over to Clean Kerala Company for proper disposal for a fee,” Paul said. The grama panchayat has set up a smart garbage system to monitor and evaluate the operations. This apart, the panchayat has also managed to cultivate paddy on fallow land. “By providing 100% service and coverage, cultivation on fallow land was expanded and 270 hectares of paddy fields were preserved without transformation. This year, paddy cultivation was expanded to 120 hectares of land that was lying fallow for the past 20 years,” he said. As part of soil, water and air conservation work, 48 km of canals were renovated and watercourses made waste-free, Paul said.