Police, MVD step up action against rash driving after fatal bus accident in Kochi

KOCHI: In the wake of a tragic incident at Menaka Junction, which claimed the life of a 36-year-old woman, authorities have intensified enforcement measures to curb reckless driving by private bus operators.

The accident, which occurred on March 14, resulted in the death of Mary Sanitha from Mundamveli. She was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when she was crushed under the wheels of a private bus. Such incidents, unfortunately, are not uncommon for daily commuters in Kochi.

Data from 2024 reveals a troubling trend, with private buses involved in over 230 accidents within the city. With approximately 600 private buses in operation, police report registering at least 50 cases every month against drivers for violations including drunk driving, negligence, and overspeeding.

To address the crisis, law enforcement agencies are stepping up action. “We are enhancing enforcement to prevent such accidents. A meeting with private bus owners is scheduled this week to direct them on curbing overspeeding and negligent driving. Additionally, we will instruct them to demand a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) when hiring drivers,” said P K Sabu, assistant commissioner, city traffic police (West).

Last month, the police organised an adalat (public grievance forum) to address complaints against private buses and auto-rickshaws. Notably, all eight complaints received at the Edappally traffic station adalat were against private buses, citing overspeeding, schedule violations, and reckless driving. These complaints have been forwarded to the MVD for further action.

With the rise in accidents, the police plan to hold similar adalats monthly. “We aim to conduct these at every police station each month. Besides buses, the public can file complaints against auto-rickshaws for overcharging, service denial, and misconduct,” said a cop.

In response to the Menaka Junction accident, the MVD will conduct an awareness session for bus owners, managers, drivers, and employees. Participants are required to bring their permits and time schedules. The session is scheduled for Tuesday at 3.30 pm at Sanskara School, near Infopark in Kakkanad.

“Before launching enforcement drives, we will educate bus operators on safe driving. We also receive frequent complaints from commuters about private buses,” said a motor vehicle inspector.