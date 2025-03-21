CPM panchayat member joins Congress alleging tribals’ neglect

KOCHI: A CPM leader from the tribal community Gopi Bathran, who represents Kallelimedu ward of Kuttampuzha panchayat, joined the Congress on Thursday. An active member of the CPM for the past 30 years, Gopi resigned from the party alleging neglect of the cause of tribal communities.

Gopi accepted Congress membership from DCC president Mohammed Shiyas on Thursday.

The UDF has 10 members in the 17-strong panchayat council, while the LDF has seven members. Kallelimedu includes the tribal settlements of Thalavachapara, Kunchipara, Thera, and Variyam.

“The CPM government has failed to fulfil the promises given to tribal communities, including construction of a bridge at Blavana and relaying of the road leading to the settlements of Thera, Variyam, and Kunchipara. Around 1,500 families in these settlements are struggling due to lack of basic amenities As a representative of the people in these areas, I cannot stand such lack of concern,” he said.