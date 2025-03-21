KMRL seeks info on demolition of army flats, suggests impact study

With the Vyttila-Tripunithura metro line passing in close proximity to the 26-storey Chander Kunj army flats, which are set to be demolished in the coming months, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has written to the district collector requesting to share the demolition methodology. This is to assess any potential threat to the metro viaduct and to take measures to lessen any impact on it during the demolition process, as the viaduct is located less than 50m from the twin towers.

The Kerala High Court in February ordered the demolition and reconstruction of towers B and C of the Chander Kunj complex after they were deemed unfit for habitation. The Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO), which constructed the towers, will contribute `175 crore for the purpose.

“We have written to the district administration, requesting to convey the demolition methodology to study any potential adverse impact to the nearby metro viaduct and tracks, and to take safety measures. We’re already a party to the several meetings being convened by the District Disaster Management Authority,” said a senior metro official.

The letter also suggested that the District Disaster Management Authority conduct a study on the demolition’s impact and take scientific measures to ensure the safety of the nearby metro systems.

“Metro services will have to be suspended during the demolition process and will be resumed only after conducting all tests, including the strength of the viaduct and other systems. So, a detailed study needs to be done now itself based on the methodology of demolition,” the official said.

The team behind the demolition of the Maradu apartment complexes in 2020 will be handling the latest task. Officials from Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolition and Vijay Steels visited towers B and C of the Chander Kunj complex recently and also inspected the metro viaduct nearby.

Experts said the entire demolition process – including the clearance of debris – will take at least 10 months. It is expected the authorities will adopt the same method used to raze the apartment complex at Maradu. However, the twin towers are bigger than the demolished structures in Maradu.

The structural instability of the two highrises in Vyttila came to light in 2018, the year the apartments were handed over to residents. The three Chander Kunj apartment project, on Silver Sand island, was undertaken by AWHO for serving and retired army personnel and their kin in 2013.