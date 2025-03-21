Police sub-inspector's attempt to heat blank bullets on frying pan leads to explosion at Kochi police camp

KOCHI: A police sub-inspector’s attempt to heat blank bullets on a frying pan led to an explosion at the Armed Reserve (AR) Camp of Kochi City Police on 10 March. The officer, CV Sajeev, was trying to prepare the bullets for a police funeral ceremony when the incident occurred.

Blank bullets, which contain gunpowder but no projectile, are used in honorary services. Sajeev, who was in charge of the ammunition unit, found that the blank bullets stored in the camp’s armoury were rusted.

Normally, such bullets are dried under sunlight to make them usable. However, due to time constraints, he decided to heat them in a frying pan in the camp’s kitchen.

While doing so, two bullets exploded with a loud noise. A police officer later remarked, “The officer completely forgot that blank bullets still contain gunpowder, which can cause an explosion. Fortunately, there was no major fire, which could have been catastrophic given the presence of LPG cylinders in the kitchen.”

Following the incident, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya ordered an internal inquiry. The commandant of the AR camp has been asked to submit a report, and disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings.