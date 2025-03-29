Four dupe TN traders of Rs 50 lakh by selling fake ‘gold-rich’ soil, arrested

KOCHI: The Kochi police on Friday arrested four Gujarat residents who allegedly defrauded goldsmiths from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu of Rs 50 lakh by providing soil that they falsely claimed contained gold particles.

Surat residents Sandeep Hasmukh Bhai, 37, Vipul Manji Bhai, 43, Dharmesh Bhai, 38, and Krupesh Bhai, 35, were picked up from their hideouts in the city. In addition to the Rs 50 lakh, the suspects had also obtained a cheque worth Rs 18 lakh from the victims, the police said.

The police said the suspects had rented a building on North Janatha Road in Palarivattom and set up a fake gold-processing unit. The victim goldsmiths learnt about the unit last month through agents, the police said, adding that the accused told the victims that they were in possession of soil containing high quantities of gold particles, collected from gold factories across India.

Describing the elaborate fraud, an officer said approximately 500 sacks of the soil were stored at the unit and the goldsmiths were given 5 kg as samples for verification.

“The suspects had a special table with a weighing scale set up at their office in Palarivattom. When the sample was placed on the scale, one of the accused, who was hiding under the table, injected a gold solution into the sample with a syringe through a hole. As a result, the victims were tricked into believing the soil was rich in gold,” the officer said.