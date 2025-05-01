Kochi auto driver turns crime fighter, outsmarts thief & ganja peddler

In a remarkable instance of police-public coordination, a 47-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Aluva helped the police nab a history-sheeter wanted in multiple theft cases. For Sudheer Buhari, a resident of Uliyanoor near Aluva, March 27 turned out to be an unforgettable day.

Sudheer, who starts his day as early as 5am, was beginning his routine when a man stopped his rickshaw near Bridge Road and requested help to transport scrap items from beneath the Aluva flyover to a nearby scrap shop. “It was my first ride of the day, so I agreed,” Sudheer recalls.

However, upon reaching the location, Sudheer noticed that the supposed ‘scrap’ items — two air conditioner units and a heavy motor — looked unusually new. “The sacks were covering the goods, and once I opened them, I became suspicious. The AC units and motor were in good condition, and the man claimed they were purchased from a friend for `1,200,” Sudheer says.

To confirm his suspicion, Sudheer attempted to gauge the man’s reaction by quoting a high transportation charge. The man agreed without hesitation. “That was a red flag. I decided to lead him straight to the police,” he says.