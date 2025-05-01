Kochi auto driver turns crime fighter, outsmarts thief & ganja peddler

In a remarkable instance of police-public coordination, a 47-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Aluva helped the police nab a history-sheeter wanted in multiple theft cases. For Sudheer Buhari, a resident of Uliyanoor near Aluva, March 27 turned out to be an unforgettable day.
Sudheer, who starts his day as early as 5am, was beginning his routine when a man stopped his rickshaw near Bridge Road and requested help to transport scrap items from beneath the Aluva flyover to a nearby scrap shop. “It was my first ride of the day, so I agreed,” Sudheer recalls.
However, upon reaching the location, Sudheer noticed that the supposed ‘scrap’ items — two air conditioner units and a heavy motor — looked unusually new. “The sacks were covering the goods, and once I opened them, I became suspicious. The AC units and motor were in good condition, and the man claimed they were purchased from a friend for `1,200,” Sudheer says.
To confirm his suspicion, Sudheer attempted to gauge the man’s reaction by quoting a high transportation charge. The man agreed without hesitation. “That was a red flag. I decided to lead him straight to the police,” he says.
Sudheer cleverly told the man that he knew a scrap dealer in Edathala who could offer at least `20,000 for the items. Enticed by the price, the man agreed. “Even though the police station was nearby, I took longer inner routes to avoid suspicion and kept him distracted with conversation. I drove the auto-rickshaw from the flyover to Hospitalpaddy, BSNL Junction and public ground. I monitored him closely through the rear-view mirror. He could harm me if he realised that we were heading to the police station,” explains Sudheer.
Just metres before the Aluva police station, Sudheer accelerated and drove the auto straight into the station compound. “I slammed the brake, grabbed his hand, and shouted for help. Police officers rushed out, and I explained the entire situation. They took him into custody immediately.”
A few hours later, Sudheer received a call confirming that the man was a history-sheeter involved in multiple thefts. The arrested person was Suresh Kumar from Tamil Nadu. He was wanted in several theft cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He was behind the robbery reported at a hospital in Aluva. A case is pending against him at Vadakara. “That was when I breathed a sigh of relief. The police were courteous and regularly contacted me for follow-up information.”
Impressed by Sudheer’s quick thinking and bravery, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena honoured him with a certificate of appreciation in a special function held at the District Police Chief’s office. “It was a proud moment. I’ve been part of a voluntary scuba diving team involved in rescue missions, but this recognition felt different,” Sudheer said, adding that he is not afraid of retaliation.
Sudheer’s heroism didn’t end there. Weeks later, he helped the police catch a ganja peddler and later assisted in the arrest of a mobile phone thief in Aluva. “As an auto driver, I meet many people. Some are involved in criminal activities. If we act responsibly, we can make our society safer,” he says.