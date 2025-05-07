Gap between private bus services in Kerala to be widened to 10 minutes minimum

KOCHI: In the wake of increasing instances of accidents involving private buses due to rash driving, the state government is all set to increase the interval between two services to a minimum of 10 minutes. “Private buses are indulging in competitive driving with the gap between two services being 2-3 minutes.

As per the advice of the Transport Commissioner and the Road Safety Commission, the gap between two private bus services will be increased to 10 minutes. The move is aimed at reducing mishaps,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar told reporters here.

The same will be applicable to buses operating town-to-town services. However, the government is also mulling increasing the interval between two city bus services to five minutes.

The measure are being introduced following a study undertaken by the Road Safety Commission based on factors like accidents, deaths and speeding instances. The commission is expected to submit a letter to the government to implement the same in the next few days.