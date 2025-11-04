Sixth Kochi Biennale line-up promises absorbing spectrum of activities

KOCHI: Seeking to enliven interest among global audiences, the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) will feature an absorbing spectrum of activities, ranging from conversations and workshops to films, theatre, food, music, and choreographies, alongside the exhibitions.

Spanning over 109 days, the engagements have been drawn up by a team under Mario D’Souza, director of programmes, Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). The programmes will unfold along with the artworks curated by Nikhil Chopra with HH Art Spaces, Goa. KMB is set to open on December 12 and run through March 31, 2026.

D’Souza said thinking with people in today’s “fractured, polarised” world was a gift. “It is important to find joy, share a meal, grieve, and come to terms with loss. Resilience, in the face of adversity and forms of systemic erasure, is one of humanity’s greatest strengths. We honour caregivers and those who keep hope alive in our broken world,” he said.

The Biennale Pavilion, which will host the events, has been named ‘Primordial’. Built by architect Senthil Kumar Doss, the Pavilion “is the beating heart of the Biennale, activated by gatherings, events, and happenings’’, according to KBF.